“Then, the Father realized that this was the hour when Jesus said to Him “Your son lives.” And he and His entire household believed in Jesus.”-John 4:53.
In the movie “Contact.” Jodie Foster plays a scientist named Dr. Ellie Arroway discovers radio proof that extraterrestrial intelligence exists. In short, that aliens exist. However, after a performance that many consider Foster’s best, she goes to the world of the aliens only to come back without a single shred of evidence, except her experience of what she believes happened. She is ridiculed in the film as delusional, yet the pastor character played by Matthew McConaughey believes her story, namely because he knows her, and knows her story. This serves as a powerful treatment on the nature of faith, and that having such faith is not based on what you know, but who you know. In other words, experience matters.
In our text, the Father is whom many commentators speculate is a Roman centurion. The identity of the centurion is not certain, yet his experience with Jesus serves once again as a brilliant case study on the nature of faith, which in this case is about the illness of the centurion's son. It raises eyebrows that just like the woman at the well earlier in chapter 4, the experience of seeing Jesus brings others to faith who didn’t see Him (John 4:39, 4:54). The woman’s experience with Jesus centered around “the man who told me everything about myself.” The Roman centurion experience was a response to seeing his son healed. It follows then the household came to faith because of the story the father said about Jesus.
What is your experience with Jesus? In both cases, Christ’s work is accomplished even though the woman and centurion did not know how their story would be received. But they went anyway, why? Because they had an experience with Christ. What are you saying about Jesus? The great church theologian used to say “Preach the Gospel: If you must, use words!” Our experiences, and what we say will be what most of the world notices about our faith (John 13:34-35). I don’t know about you, but I would rather the world hear about yours and my devotion to Christ, than hear how wrong someone is for rejecting Him. The family in John 4:54 came to faith because of the father talking about His experience with Jesus. We are long overdue to do the same today, aren’t we?
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs United Methodist Church
