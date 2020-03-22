“I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other!
Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”
Revelation 3:15, 20
What a last few weeks! By now I am sure most of you know, that the coronavirus has wrecked havoc on our nation's infrastructure in ways we have not seen since World War II. Schools have had to close, local businesses like the Bradford Café that I love eating at have seen significant drops in profits. Fellow pilgrims in the faith, including our very own Carroll Springs United Methodist Church have made the difficult decision to postpone services for the next few weeks and will reevaluate in April. This kind of change has brought about confusion and almost relentless anger. It hit me that the Bible does frown on sin, but it also frowns even more I’m being complacent. The idea that things are just fine the way they are and right or wrong does not play a factor in anything. No follower of Christ worth a salt really believes that things are just fine right now in our nation. Decisions must be made and right or wrong, there is a way we can live with those decisions. CS Lewis made the comment that “All our decisions will be accepted, if they are offered to God, even the humblest, and all of them, even the noblest, will be sinful if they are not.” The question for this weekend is simple, what decisions are you going to make for Jesus Christ? Not decisions for me, not for your wife or your husband, not even for your children. As much as I love my wife and my children , if I don’t love them the way Jesus does then my love is in vain, and sinful. That includes preparing for the fact that there are some things that will happen but I have no control over. In my experience what I have no control over often turns out to be God’s biggest blessing. Our nation will be fine, and this virus will pass. The question is what kind of Christian do I wanna be in a dark hour for a nation? Lord Jesus, make me worthy!
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
