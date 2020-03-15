“ Jesus answered, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst.”- John 4:13
Adam Sandler is a well known comedian and Actor. Movies such as “Uncut Gems”,
“50 First Dates”, songs like the “Hannakuah song” and movies like the “Water Boy” are titles that come to mind when I think about him. What I didn’t know, was over 25 years ago, he was fired from Saturday Night Live (SNL) along with others because they “weren’t funny.” Only Chris “van down by the River” Farley seemed to be the best to keep around. Over 25 years later, Sandler stands at having made 20 million dollars at the box office in comedy movies and gigs. How did Sandler turn it around? Because he believed what he was doing was important! Our text is a wonder image of what the living God is doing to make faith in Him important today! He offers a satisfying relationship. “Whoever drinks the water I drink will never thirst again”, he tells the woman at the Well. We will develop this more at Carroll Springs this Sunday, yet for now, it’s important to understand why a relationship with Christ is so important. “Can’t I just go to the Gym for connection? Why does it have to be Jesus?” The Bible offers many compelling reasons, yet the only observation I can make is my own, influenced by the Word. We are sinners! We let people down! I let people down! In a world that increasingly doesn’t have the patience for commitment, a commitment to Christ changes everything. Why? Because the cross is evidence for all time that he will never let us down. That he loved you so much he was willing to die for you and for me. That kind of love changes people ladies and gentleman. Christ is cultivating relationships even now that change people. One look at the 24/7 news cycle and social media says we need change. Change doesn’t start with an idea, a group, or a way of life: change starts with a person. His name is Jesus, and what he’s done with relationships the last 2,000 years is worth risking my life on. It is my prayer you will see Him the same way!
