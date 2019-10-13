“Christs divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness…. For this very reason, be eager to confirm your call and salvation. If you do these things, you will never be lost.”
2 Peter 1:3, 10
When I was young, I was always told the purpose of learning was to make sure I would become a productive member of society. The Christian life is the same way. Not only productive, but it is also for the Christians benefit. Why? It would be one thing to hear from a self righteous Religious person about how important it is to pray, it would be another thing if you heard from someone who didn’t learn and betrayed the mightiest name in the history of the Christian faith. That is exactly what happened to the apostle Peter. Peter knew better. He knew what Jesus demanded of him: “upon this rock I will build my church” Jesus encouraged Peter. Even so, Christ predicted that Peter would fail him in his darkest hour, “you will deny me 3 times” he laments. Many believe this failure was due to Peter getting away from what got him to be chosen as a leader in Christ’s disciples, and the church.
How have you maintained your faith? In a few weeks our church at Carroll Springs UMC is going to do a worship series on the vows of the church. For Methodists, our first vow to maintain our faith is we will support Christ’s universal church with prayer. THIS is what Peter got away from leading to his betrayal of Jesus, and is a reason why I believe he called Jesus a “LIVING hope”- 1 Peter 1:3. Is it any surprise that studies show the first admission of Christians who have “strayed from the Lord” is they are inconsistent with their prayer life? That gathering to worship is “dead” to them? “I know I’m a horrible person!” they say, yet on we go accepting that our world is too busy for any form of prayer. It took betrayal for Peter to understand that talking with God through song, scripture, words, are non-negotiables for followers of Jesus, Regardless of location.
Again, it’s worth noting Peter’s point that we won’t be “lost” if we pray is not a piece of theology, or an adversarial “guilt trip” on Christians. That is unnecessary and far to common in some circles. Prayer is an actual experience from the earliest followers of Christ, and their predecessors in the OT, an experience Christians would do well to remember. Prayer is not a weapon that helps God Win, it is a life raft that helps us cope when we lose, and heals us of all our infirmities.
Some of the earliest forms of prayer in the early church was reciting scripture out loud. A common passage was in Isaiah: “By His wounds we are healed” he predicted about the suffering servant. Our world needs healing ladies and gentleman. Jesus is the “Wounded Healer” (Nouwen), and is able and worthy. All he asks is that we talk to Him, in any way we can. That takes practice. Practice for Christ! Do so, and no one else will ever drag you down again.
