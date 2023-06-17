What a beautiful week we just had! There are so many Spirit-filled things going on in Athens, it is just amazingly wonderful.
Jesus’ church has been divided up into several hundred denominations for hundreds of years. Every time I think of this, I think of the phrase “divide and conquer”, which has surely been Satan’s battle cry. But something is happening that has worldwide consequences, right here in Athens. All the different churches are coming together to worship as one, on the fourth Sunday of every month, and rotating service locations among all the churches. At first glimpse one might think, well, that ain’t gonna last, look at how different the beliefs are! How can they come together as one? To which we respond, it has already lasted some fifteen years, and is growing stronger by the day. Jesus prayed for the unity of all believers, and that alone makes it possible.
But how? Some of the beliefs are exactly at odds, it can’t be both ways at once! Well, yes it can. Look at Romans 14 in the Bible. In the very beginning of the church, the church was made up of Jewish converts to Christ. One of the Ten Commandments was, “Thou shalt have no other gods before Me.” It was a cultural thing to refuse to eat meat offered on altars to foreign gods, and by the time of the Roman Empire much of the meat available in the marketplace was off of altars to foreign gods. So, the Jewish people as a culture had become vegetarian to obey that command. But when the non-Jewish people began to be converted to Christ, their attitude was, “There are no other gods but the one true God of heaven, Who created the meat for us to nourish and sustain us,” and they would eat meat without a twinge of guilt. OK, so which is it? You either can eat meat, or you can’t. It cannot be both!
Well, yes it can. Listen to Romans 14:1-4 (RSV): “As for the man who is weak in the faith, welcome him, but not for disputes over opinions. One believes he may eat anything, while the weak man eats only vegetables. Let not him who eats despise him who abstains, and let not him who abstains pass judgment on him who eats; for God has welcomed him. Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Master is able to make him stand.”
Let us come together in love. If we disagree on the lesser matters of doctrine, we are still family. The basic idea that we agree on is that Jesus was God in the flesh, that he was born of a virgin and died on a Roman cross to take our place for the sins we all have committed. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” He paid the price for us, and was resurrected back to life again on the third day to lead us through death into a new life. And he said, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments, and my commandments are not burdensome. The first and greatest commandment is, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your mind, and all your strength. And the second is like unto it, ‘Love your neighbor as you love yourself’. For on these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
There is strength in unity. We are family, united in Christ, loving each other, reaching out into our community to love and to serve.
Love you – see you next week
Rev Grant Sisson, LPC, LCDC
Can you please help simplify this ordeal? Thanks Stephanie from Phoenix, AZ
Hi Stephanie:
Don’t feel alone, because there is a person entering Medicare every 8 seconds every day for approximately the next 10 years. Most “Boomers” feel an urgency to learn all their Medicare options - and are completely stressed over getting it right, because they know that one wrong move can jeopardize their retirement savings, they worked so hard to build.
Below are some facts that those entering Medicare need to know:
1) Enroll on time: The only way Medicare is automatic for those turning 65 is when one is already receiving a Social Security check. If you are not receiving your Social Security check and not working full time with employer benefits from either your or your spouse’s work, then you will want to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B via online at https://www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up Those working full-time with employer benefits or are covered under their spouse’s benefits may want to delay enrolling in Medicare Part A (if an HSA is your employer’s benefit, important Medicare rules apply) and Medicare Part B until they retire or lose their benefits for any other reason.
2) Medicare is NOT free: Medicare covers a lot and there is a cost associated with Medicare Parts A and B. You have been paying tax dollars for Medicare and the premium for Part A is at no cost. Medicare Part B has a premium which is means tested depending on how much you have earned for that year. In 2023, an average Medicare beneficiary pays $164.90 each month for Part B premium. The 2023 Medicare Part A (hospital) deductible is $1600 not once a year but is every 60 days or 6 times a year. The 2023 Medicare Part B deductible is $226 once a year, with Medicare paying 80% of the Medicare approved amount and you paying the remaining 20% (and many individuals purchase insurance to cover this 20% “gap”).
3) Learn Medicare’s alphabet soup…Parts A, B, C & D: Medicare Parts A and B cover hospital, medical and provider expenses. Medicare Part C, known as Medicare Advantage plan, is another way of receiving your Medicare benefits. Part D is Medicare Prescription Drug plans that can be enrolled as a stand-alone plan with a Medicare Supplement with Original Medicare or bundled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
4) Medicare covers a lot: Medicare Part A covers in-patient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, home health and hospice care. Medicare Part B covers physicians’ services, outpatient surgery/services, lab/X-rays, MRIs, durable medical equipment, and preventative services, etc.
5) Medicare doesn’t cover: Medical services not covered under Medicare include vision, hearing, or dental expenses as well as Long Term Care.
6) No Network with Original Medicare (with Medicare Supplement/Medigap): Your healthcare profession or facility bills Medicare directly.
7) Medicare Advantage May Be a Good Option: Know that you can choose between Original Medicare (Parts A & B), or Medicare Advantage plans offered by private insurance companies.
8) Medicare Also Serves Under 65 Also: Those under 65 on Social Security Disability or ESRD (end stage renal disease) qualify when they meet Medicare’s requirements.
When one visits the Toni Says office for a Medicare consultation, we tell them to forget everything they know about their old health insurance plans because Medicare is totally different!
Remember, with Medicare what you don’t know WILL hurt you! Need Medicare help, Toni’s book “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced” edition is offering a $10 discount available to the Toni Says® readers and their friends at www.tonisays.com and www.seniorresource.com. Visit www.seniorresource.com/medicare-moments/ to listen to Toni’s Medicare Moments podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.