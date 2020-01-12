Soul, mind, body and strength
give all glory to GOD from my heart
Of every length.
For singing gives me pleasure
even when tested amongst life’s pressures
here remain possible positives
because of HIM without measure.
JESUS CHRIST took me to heart,
at a young age, I took HIM too.
When my life had seemed ripped apart
many a ships docked just in time,
for HE died for me, yours and mine.
GOD apparently saw something
for us we could never see.
So with that said,
I speak to this fashioned world
let me be.
LORD all glory from us and me
Only to THEE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.