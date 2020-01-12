pexels-photo-207962.jpeg

Soul, mind, body and strength

give all glory to GOD from my heart

Of  every length.

For singing gives me pleasure

even when tested amongst life’s pressures

here remain possible positives

because of HIM without measure.

JESUS CHRIST took me to heart,

at a young age, I took HIM too.

When my life had seemed ripped apart

many a ships docked just in time,

for HE died for me, yours and mine.

GOD apparently saw something

for us we could never see.

So with that said,

I speak to this fashioned world

let me be.

LORD all glory from us and me

Only to THEE.

Tags

Recommended for you