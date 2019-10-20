malcolm.jpeg

A young one going back through history

changed then to now from misery.

Oh, don’t you see it’s not about me, but

love and life from any of  these

can be so awesomely sweet

to lay at JESUS’S feet.

It is a task in being vulnerable

without a mask.

Can we just call out to GOD?

Yes, right now just ask.

Finally, to have what is needed that will last.

Do we need to flip a coin

or wonder where we are going?

We all just trust that GOD is all knowing;

let us not be doing any of that mulling.

For our troubles are mowed down

like the grass from the bitter ground.

We rest now. For we know the way.

Thank YOU GOD for salvation day.

