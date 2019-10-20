A young one going back through history
changed then to now from misery.
Oh, don’t you see it’s not about me, but
love and life from any of these
can be so awesomely sweet
to lay at JESUS’S feet.
It is a task in being vulnerable
without a mask.
Can we just call out to GOD?
Yes, right now just ask.
Finally, to have what is needed that will last.
Do we need to flip a coin
or wonder where we are going?
We all just trust that GOD is all knowing;
let us not be doing any of that mulling.
For our troubles are mowed down
like the grass from the bitter ground.
We rest now. For we know the way.
Thank YOU GOD for salvation day.
