Jens Eilstrup Rasmussen grew up in Denmark. An individual with a sharp eye for detail, he quickly worked for a bank in Denmark after graduating college. Money however, would not be in his future. He would attend the second oldest research facility in Denmark for school, why? To focus on computer science and mathematics. He would use his knowledge to develop new technologies and companies, most notably Google Maps in 2004. Why did he do it? There are many reasons, one of them being so he could help people find what they need. Thoughts like that help me focus when I read bleak passages like Christ’s prediction of the end of the world. “Be alert” he said. What should Christians look for when trying to find Christ in a busy upcoming Thanksgiving/Christmas season?
Pay attention when people are above, or below your expectations this holiday season. “For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.”- (Matthew 24:37). We don’t get to decide how or when Jesus comes back. We are just told to watch for Him, and not be caught by surprise when he does.
It never fails every year for me to hear the question: “But a baby??! Why would God come in a baby named Jesus to save me from sin?” It also saddens me every year to hear complete and total shock when I hear families gripe about their family get togethers, citizens complain about the state of the nation, Christians espouse views that are contrary to the Word and Christ Himself. I am a conservative Methodist who believes strongly that heart of the Christian life is holiness before Christ , that families should get along, especially at holiday time, and want deeply for my children to live in a stable country. Does it saddens me when those expectations aren’t shared by others? When I don’t live up to those expectations myself? Yes! Am I Surprised? By no means! Why? Because when my expectations aren’t met, I pay attention. Because just like in the days of Noah, so are the days when the Son of Man shall return: and what I expect isn’t always what I get. So help us to look for you Lord Jesus! Give us wisdom to know when a situation is a losing one, the courage to know when a situation can be changed, and peace to realize that if our expectations are met (or not!), you are the one we watch for, so we might “delight in the richest of fare”(Isaiah 55:2). Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
