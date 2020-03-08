In a hurry to get home to my family,
when I briefly encountered a man struggling
to reach the door of the store
Stopping for a break for gas and a snack;
the inner heart of me, needed to help this person
get to the door of this store. Isn’t that what we do as Christians?
To help the one’s GOD puts in front of us?
Isn’t that what we all do?
It was unique in the fact,
the man needed to buy milk (la leche).
How many times do we
get asked just for a small portion of the WORD?
And someone will say more than enough
for he/ she may not be able to ingest the meat of the WORD yet.
We must think of how GOD wants us to think, act and speak
For it is about HIM AND NOT US.
To be available to help and not question
the who, what, where, when, how or why
rather, remember for each one GOD chose for
JESUS CHRIST TO DIE
and ROSE for YOU and I.
