“Let those who trust in you shout for joy, because you defend them.”-Psalm 5:11
This week, ESPN released an incredible documentary on one of the great basketball teams the NBA, and perhaps the world, has ever witnessed. The Chicago Bulls with players such as Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, and Micheal Jordan. The lengths that Adam Silver and others went through to make this documentary happen has been well written in other places that do not need to be repeated here. What I will say is when I was 17, I loved watching the Bulls play for many reasons. The number one reason why I loved watching the Bulls was the starting lineup. When the Alans Parsons project played, the floor would go black, and a spotlight would shine on their title banners, I would go absolutely nuts! The announcer seemed to share my enthusiasm as he would begin each time “Annnd now, the starting lineup for your World Champion, Chicago Bulls!” Any sports fan would get absolutely juiced just at a guy announcing a lineup,and I loved that! Not because of the names, but what the names such as Scottie Pippen, Micheal Jordan, and Dennis Rodman have done.
Perhaps this is why I am concerned, but have not panicked during the Corona Virus era. The Psalmist declares followers of God will shout for joy, louder than I did for the Bulls!Why? ‘Because God will defend them.’ How has God defended His people? For the Apostle Paul, he provided people like Barnabas to be his friend early in his ministry (Acts 11:25-26). For Christians, God has provided relief and stability in His Word, He provided ancient Israel with manna when they were hungry. It has been well documented that in this pandemic, people feel alone. That the “we are in this together” commercials are old. While that is a real feeling, its also real that Christ Jesus our Lord has “delivered us from the dominion of darkness.”-Colossians 1:13. The Greek word for delivered is to be dragged, rescued!! We are free! Because of Jesus, despair has zero power over Christians. Should we plan in the Corona era? Yes! Should we be concerned? Absolutely. Should we spend time looking for reasons to be mad at why this all started? For Christians, we are commanded not to (1 Thessalonians 5:16). If Christians ever needed an Alans Parsons project moment, its now. The moment for Christians is a big one: the music can be found in Romans 5. What else can we do but dance before a delivering God and realize: “ we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”- Romans 5:3-5
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
