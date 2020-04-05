“This is what the Sovereign Lord says to these bones: I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life.”
Ezekiel 37:5
Star Trek the Next Generation was one of my favorite series growing up. I could name a dozen episodes that rank as the best in the show, near the top is the episode “I Borg.” The enterprise plan to Infect the enemy Borg with a virus, but has to use a young Borg named Hugh to make it happen. However, the character Geordi Laforge gets to know Hugh. Captain Picard, who has been a Borg himself is shocked to hear Hugh say “I don’t want a Geordi to die!” Thr Borg are not individuals! They are a clique! A gang! How can this Hugh have desire of any kind?? The Enterprise crew gets to know Hugh as a result. They don’t want to use him, but are afraid of what will happen if they give Hugh up! The Borg may purge his memory! In that moment, Captain Picard makes a great statement ““But perhaps in that short time before they purge his memory, the sense of individuality which Hugh has gained here might be transmitted throughout the entire Borg Collective. Every one of the Borg being given the opportunity to experience the feeling of personality. Perhaps that's the most pernicious programme of all. The knowledge of self being spread throughout the Collective, in that brief moment, might alter them forever.” This is precisely how God brings life into us. The Prophet Ezekiel says that God will breath life into us so we might become what we are supposed to be!! Alive and thriving as God wants us to be!! How does God want us? To be holy. How does God make us holy? Once again, Peter’s letters provide a clue: “You were redeemed by the blood.”- 1 Peter 1:19. The Resurrected Christ is how God brings life! In a new era of isolation and creativity for Christians, is life worth getting from anyone else?
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
