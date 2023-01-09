I have long oriented each year around the baseball season. Since I was young, things didn’t really feel like they got going until April when the games started again, and after the World Series, the countdown to the next season would begin. I think this fits a natural cycle of the year because the newness of a year doesn’t quite feel like it begins until spring.
On a recent episode of Brett McKay’s podcast, his guest reinforced this way of looking at the calendar, saying that the best time for New Year’s Resolutions to begin isn’t until March or so. Our bodies are still trying to hibernate and rest in January and February.
All the same, I’ve taken a few weeks off from writing The Dugout because of the holidays, but today I’m excited to share some new things going on in this space that will start this year.
Since starting this newsletter in August 2019, I have always kept it free. For people who have enjoyed reading my twice-monthly work, that won’t change. But, beginning next Monday, I’ll be writing additional posts that will be behind a subscription paywall. Those posts will be much more baseball-specific and focus on things like free agent signings, trade analysis, breakout performances, and some of the big questions in baseball right now.
I draw from close to a decade of covering the game professionally, and I’m entering my fifth year in the Baseball Writers’ Association. My writing at outlets like CHGO won’t change, but this space will be a place for looking all across the league. I hope you’ll consider signing up to get those posts as well. You can subscribe for just $5 a month or get a discounted rate if you pay for a year at $50.
In short, The Dugout will come out every Monday, with alternating free and paid posts. The free ones will look the same as what you’re used to, and the paid ones will be a place for analysis and commentary, and interaction via the Substack Chat feature. Those posts will also have accompanying podcasts, so you’ll have the choice to read or listen.
Thank you for reading, whether you’ve been here since the beginning, or if you’re brand new. I look forward to growing with you here, and most of all, talking life and talking baseball.
——————
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
——————
