By Jennifer Browning - Correspondent to the Athens Daily Reviww
Since I began working as a Correspondent for the Athens Daily Review almost 18 months ago, I’ve only written two opinion articles, but I like that our new editor is requesting more local stories and wants me to start writing more opinion columns, so here I am.
A lot of you may know my byline from the writing I do for the Review about many different things. Some of you know me because I’ve spoken to your club or church group and shared my story. Some of you have no idea who I am but maybe you’ve seen my name or face here and there. If nothing else, you will all get to know me a little better now.
My husband and I moved to Athens four years ago with our boys, who at the time were three and seven. Now I have a tween and an almost eight-year-old and I live a great life overall. However, life does happen on its own terms and because mental health is such an important topic to me, I’m gonna bring that up here if it’s on my mind.
I hope to share with you some funny motherhood tales, life stuff, and who knows what else may come out of my head. There’s a whole committee in there that likes to talk, so they have a lot to say.
I’m not originally from around these parts, but I’m not from too far. I’m a suburban girl who grew up in Plano, Texas, moved around the country, and honestly never thought I’d live in a country setting. My husband, Doug, whose family is from around here - the Brownings and Kinabrews, grew up in Dallas but would visit Athens over summers and stay with his grandparents Joe and Virginia.
Doug and I met at Lake Texoma when we were teenagers, but didn’t marry until 2011…that, however, is a story for another column. When I suggested our weekend trips to Athens extend into a year-round move, Doug couldn't get here fast enough.
I absolutely love Athens and am so incredibly happy we moved here in 2019. Since moving here, I’ve found new joys in life I never knew existed, met friends that are genuine, and feel like my boys will have a better life because of where we live.
I’m at a crossroads in my life at age 43 (yes a lady just revealed her age), where things make a little more sense, but this time in my life is also showing me that being sandwiched between aging parents and growing children adds an element of difficulty, that some days I’m not sure I’m prepared for.
So, that’s me in a nutshell (and yes, totally picturing Austin Powers in his mimed nutshell right now.) I absolutely love getting to know this community more and more every day and I look forward to sharing more of myself and this incredibly blessed mess I live, with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.