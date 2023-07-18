By Anne Adams
Historic Athens
Imagine that you lived in Athens in the mid 1930s and you think you might be coming down with something. Then you notice an advertisement in the July 4, 1935 Athens Weekly Review that looks promising. “Four Big Ideas” read the headline and the ad lists four reasons why you should head to Marlin, Texas for relief. The first “point” reads “To get well and stay well, take a health vacation each year at the South’s greatest Spa, Marlin, Texas.” The description continues: “...The Majestic Hotel and Bath House have everything together for your comfort. The home of Hope, Health, Hospitality and Happiness...” And in case it’s a long term problem you see that “...one wing of the Majestic has been made a permanent home for chronic and convalescent cases...”
Or if you don’t want to travel to Marlin they offer some mail order relief as the ad continues: “Home of the Majestic Crystals from Marlin Hot Mineral Water which will do all crystals on the market will do or money back. Agents wanted everywhere; big profits. Send $1.00 for two full pound size; fresh and full weight boxes, sent postpaid. Don’t delay!”
Spas? Bath houses? Crystals from mineral water? How could all that help you feel better? What’s going on in Marlin?
To put it simply, this community southeast of Waco – now home to some 5000 people – had in the 1890s begin to make itself into a health resort. And it was all based on the human tendency to think that if spring water smells or tastes funny then it must have medicinal benefits. It also helped if the water was extra warm or bubbly.
So it was this common belief - in the U.S. and elsewhere – that often became the basis for the creation of hotel/resort areas where people could bathe and drink the water and take a vacation at the same time. Such places were often called “spas” – named after a Belgian town where such a center was located.
It started in Marlin when in the early 1890s the city drilled for water, and there was discovered a spring that spouted hot mineral water and soon Marlin took on a commercial atmosphere of health and healing. As one source put it, “To harness the potential benefit of these “healing waters” the first bath house was constructed in 1895 with several others to follow.” Some of them had swimming pools, and others had individual bathing cubicles with marble tubs and even offered massages. Soon the crowds flowed in ‘To take the cure” as it was called. This wasn’t to say that they were actually cured of anything, but perhaps they did feel better after the experience.
Soon there were many bathhouses, boarding houses and hotels like the Majestic. Hotelier Conrad Hilton eventually built his own place in 1929 - it featured nine floors and 110 rooms and also was reportedly connected to an adjacent bathhouse by a tunnel.
In her July, 2022 “Texas Monthly” article Pam LeBlanc about the location, the author interviewed Marlin tourism director Bryan LeMeilleur. As he opened a spigot that dispensed some of the water he told her: “It smells like boiled eggs and tastes like tears.” Also, Ms. LeBlanc said, according to local legend, soon after discovery of the spring water, when someone was bathed in a barrel of it he was cured of skin problems and even a blood disease.
Then the health benefits in Marlin attracted several professional baseball teams including the Chicago White Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. For several years the teams came to Marlin for spring training and for their athletes to ease their sore muscles in the hot mineral water baths. Also, local people were also enthusiastic about the quality of the flow – as one team groundskeeper stated in a 1908 Marlin newspaper: “Drink it, Best stuff on earth.”
Fast forward to the 1930s (when our imaginary Athenian would have seen the local ad) when some 80,000 health seekers arrived in Marlin each year. Also, the hot water and the health-interested atmosphere attracted polio and arthritis patients, and adjacent facilities soon were established – infirmaries, drugstores and a clinic for disabled children.
By the late 1930s and beyond as medical advances provided some answers to sufferers, the “spas” began to decline, and like many such communities Marlin changed their focus to other commercial opportunities. Yet there were memories – when Marlin called itself the “Hot Mineral Water City of Texas.”
