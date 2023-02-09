Looking for something to stimulate your brain in your retirement years? A long-standing club of people curious about most everything is the Literary Club of Cedar Creek Lake. This is one organization that does a great job of giving your mind a stretch once a month.
I suspect your first reaction to the club’s name is that this is a boring book review club, where everyone has to stand up and make a report on a book. WRONG! Actually, the Literary Club invites outside speakers to give an in-depth talk about a topic that they have expertise in. These speakers usually draw on one or more books for background, but that is the closest we come to being a book review club. Topics have ranged from the personal history of a famous entertainer, to women switchboard operators in France during World War I. In addition, programs have included dancers, singers, and the Panther Edition from Mabank High School.
f you are interested, the Club meets at the Cedar Creek Library in Seven Points on the second Tuesday from September to May. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and you can enjoy homemade refreshments, while getting acquainted with other curious people. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and usually finishes at 11a.m.
Come and enjoy. Open to all, membership not required. However, if you decide to become a member, the yearly dues are just $25, prorated to $12 for members joining after January.
The next meeting is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. JoDee Neathery will talk about how a moment in time can change a family forever, surrounding it in tragedy, mystery, and unspoken challenges. Based on the award-winning novel “A Kind of Hush,” this should be a most entertaining presentation. For further information, call Kathleen Knapp, the current president, at 713-829- 0382.
