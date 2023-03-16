Your Texas legislators are standing in the gap where the Federal Government has failed once again. The announcement last week of House Bill 20 is but one more example.
The crisis at the border is a national issue and I am proud to support HB 20 and the establishment of the Border Protection Unit. This initiative will change the dynamic at our Southern border and turn the tide on the ongoing wave of illegal immigrants. Citing Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, this bill declares that Texas is in imminent danger and it is our duty to protect and defend our state.
Texas is once again leading the way.
As legislators, it is our solemn duty—along with the Governor—to protect and defend the citizens of Texas. Drastic measures and definitive change are essential to accomplish this. We must maintain our sovereignty.
The Border Protection Unit will protect the air, maritime and land border of our state. They will work under the border protection unit chief who will be appointed by Governor Abbott. HB 7, another priority announced by Speaker Dade Phelan with HB 20, would establish an oversight committee to offer recommendations to guide the Border Protection Unit and its policies.
Along with the Texas Rangers and the Texas Highway Patrol, the Border Protection Unit will be housed under the Department of Public Safety.
We have all grown weary of our Federal Government choosing to ignore this dire situation. Governor Abbott, along with those of us in the Texas Legislature, intend to pass the HB 20 to stop criminal activity, trespassing on private property and public health threats.
Transnational cartels are threatening the security, health and the very lives of Texans. Lethal quantities of opioids being trafficked into Texas are poisoning people all over our country. HB 6, another of the Speaker’s priorities, would impose severe and swift punishment for fentanyl-related crimes in Texas.
Citizens who live near the border have lost the enjoyment of their properties due to the influx of immigrants and those wishing to cause harm.
For months I have said that the measures being taken are like sticking fingers into the holes of a leaky dam. Treating the many symptoms at various levels have failed to ultimately solve the problem and protect our people.
HB 20 is a broad, powerful, comprehensive solution. I firmly believe this will result in lives saved and order restored.
Officers of the Border Protection Unit will have duties similar to those of sheriffs but with the ability to make arrests and execute processes in a criminal case in any Texas county.
They will oversee construction of physical barriers along the border. Officers will be tasked with deterring and repelling persons attempting to enter Texas illegally as well as returning aliens to Mexico who have already illegally entered.
The unit will also have the authority to repel, arrest and detain cartel operatives consistent with the Constitution and federal laws.
Applicants to the Border Protection Unit will have to be legal citizens, graduates of a Texas police academy and have experience as a law enforcement officers. DPS personnel, equipment and facilities will also be available as needed.
The deployment of these officers would also allow Texas National Guard soldiers, state troopers and game wardens that have been stationed along the border for weeks or months at a time to eventually be sent home.
Every day there is local and national news of the havoc being wreaked by the ongoing invasion of illegal immigrants. Every day the question is asked, “What are we going to do about the border?” We have had enough and are finally moving towards a sustainable solution that will protect our state and our country over the long term.
It is time for definitive change to protect the citizens of Texas.
The Border Protection Unit Act will do just that.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.