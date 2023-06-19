By Guy Chapman
The new review
As part of my first column for the Athens Daily Review, I thought I would take a moment to more informally introduce myself and share what I plan to do with my time as editor of this newspaper.
Being born and raised in Corsicana, Athens was always just up the road from me. My uncle, Dr. Richard Campbell was a dentist in town for many years, with that office just off of Clinton Avenue. My mother’s brother, my family would visit in the summer and check out his huge swimming pool with the fiberglass roof. I still remember how big that pool was.
In later summers as a teen, I’d join friends in Athens for disc golf and Mazzio’s Pizza. More recently, since I’ve moved back to Texas, I’ve become a huge fan of Morton’s Animal Clinic. I’m very grateful to them, as they saved the life of one of my dogs last fall, so I’m very grateful to their staff.
But there’s still a lot to learn about Athens, it’s people and its culture. For a 45-minute drive, there’s a different feel to the place, one I’m looking forward to exploring and understanding as I spend more time in the Daily Review office.
The first week at work has been great, especially working with such an enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff. Of course, with any shift in leadership, one expects things to change. My philosophy is simple: If it works and people already have a good work flow doing things, then why reinvent the wheel?
That said, I am excited about improving and adding things to enhance the Daily Review experience. The newspaper has a fantastic historical archive (I’d recommend stopping by the office sometime to see it), and I’d like a chance to talk with our readers to see what YOU want from your reader experience.
The plan is to see what readers want, by restoring fondly remembered features and story types that faded from the publication. Once we get enough feedback, we’ll create a poll to pick a selection of the most requested features.
I also want to find and talk to people from various backgrounds that allow me to properly identify and discuss real issues going on around the community, to create the paper you want to read. My goal is to make this “a local news source for everyone.”
I’m excited in learning more about the Athens and greater Henderson community, and I look to reflect that as I become established in the community.
I look forward to meeting each and every one of you.
