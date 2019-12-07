How many times have you told yourself that you’ll start tomorrow? Whatever that thing is that you need to do or not do… you’ll start tomorrow.
Maybe that works great for some of us, but for others we must strike while the iron is hot. What I mean is that there are certain things we know we need to do but they require amazing feats of strength or fortitude. An inner get up and go that seems nearly impossible.
So we sit idly by on the sidelines waiting for an act of God or congress to miraculously intervene and make the impossible possible. What I’m suggesting is that the miracle you’re looking for resides within you. If only you learn to tune in and strike while the iron is hot.
Maybe you need to change the way that you eat. Like a machine on a conveyor belt with no stop button, you’ve been shoveling in hash browns, French fries and potato chips daily for ages. Your body becomes programmed to receive this deliciousness. But you know that it’s really craving asparagus.
There’s this quiet moment of truth that you find yourself in, where you admit what needs to be done. There’s a calm resolve that tells you it’s time to make a grocery list and stick with it. And then it’s followed with the thought that you’ll start tomorrow.
When tomorrow comes, however, it’s all undone. And in the hustle and bustle of your daily flow, it’s back to the drive thru you shall go.
What if instead of starting tomorrow, when that moment of clarity hit, you decided that THIS IS IT! This is the very moment in time that you’re going to lift yourself up and get ‘er done!
Write it down on paper. Tell the person closest to you. Make an accountability plan. And then take that LEAP! You have nothing to lose but that which is ailing you, and everything to gain by taking advantage of the forward momentum of your mind.
Don’t find yourself sitting idly by on the sidelines of your life, promising yourself you’ll do it in a tomorrow that may never come. Take the bull by the horns and reign yourself in. Forge the path to a better tomorrow by choosing to live a better today.
If you’re not even sure if I’m talking to you, take a moment to close your eyes and go inside. Listen to the quiet whisper of your inner teacher. If you’re already doing everything you need to do to live your best life, than God bless and congrats!
But if you’re looking for a sign that maybe, just maybe, it is time… then consider me your huckleberry.
Shana Stein Faulhaber is a criminal defense attorney with offices in Athens and Corsicana and can be reached via email at shana@shanastein.com
