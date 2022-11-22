Sports: Thanksgiving and football, the perfect holiday recipe

Thanksgiving Day is one holiday sure to stir up some spirited arguments among those enjoying the blessings set out on the family table.
What about the cranberry sauce? Do you like the kind that actually has berries in it, or the type that is like opening a can of Jello?
Do you prefer cornbread dressing, or some kind of Yankee stuffing? Would you pick cake or pie? Pumpkin or Apple?
Once you get those questions settled, do you stay in the dining room and chat, or retire to the living room and watch the Dallas Cowboys?
In a lot of families the answer is split fairly evenly among the men and women, but you can never be sure, because a lot of East Texas grandmas love their Cowboys.
Well, once upon a time, there was no Dallas game on Turkey Day. I’d watch the Macy’s parade in black and white, then wait with anticipation for the Detroit Lions to play their traditional Thanksgiving Day game. Imagine, football on a Thursday!
Turns out, the Turkey Day game has been a tradition, since long before the wheels came off the Motor City franchise. The Lions moved there in 1934 and began hosting another NFL team each November from that moment on. Their first opponent was the Chicago Bears, who whipped the Lions in front of a packed stadium filled with 26,000 chilly fans.
One of the first Thanksgiving games that made an impression on my was the 1962 game against the Green Bay Packers. Lombardi’s team came to Detroit 10-0, only to be swarmed by All-Pro Defensive Lineman Alex Karras and the Lions. Detroit won 26-14, sacking legendary Packer QB Bart Starr 11 times.
I enjoyed watching Green Bay lose so much that day, it still makes me smile. Little did I know how much sorrow the boys from Wisconsin would bring Cowboys fans in 66 and 67,
If I had to pick a Thanksgiving Day game that I remember above all others it would have to be the Dallas Cowboys’ introduction to Turkey Day afternoon in 66. The NFL wanted to add a late afternoon game to their holiday menu and got Cowboys president Tex Schramm agree to host.
Living in Mesquite, I never got to see a Cowboys home game on the tube, because NFL games were blacked out within a 75-mile radius of the stadium. But this day would be different. We were visiting my grandparents in Henderson County where you could pull in a slightly better than snowy picture on Channel 7.
So after the Thanksgiving trimmings and three-or-four slices of pie, we prepared to watch Dandy Don Meredith and the Pokes battle the Cleveland Browns, who had a bad habit of whipping the locals. They had an 11-1 all-time record against Dallas coming into that holiday match.
Cleveland led 14-13 at halftime, but after the break Dallas became strangely efficient. Short passes by Meredith and runs by Don Perkins kept the ball moving and away from the Browns and star runner Lee Roy Kelly.
I still remember Perkins rambling in from 9-yards away in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Perkins finished with 111 yards and almost kept pace with Kelly, who had 115.
Dallas’ 26-14 win put them securely ahead in the Eastern Conference and set them up to host Green Bay for the NFL title. After seven long seasons of waiting, Dallas would play for the title.
That historic Thanksgiving Day win proved popular enough that it began the longstanding tradition of celebrating with a little extra dessert and a helping of Dallas Cowboys.
So, in honor of Dandy, Perk, Bob Lilly, Tom Landry and the rest of those 66 Cowpokes, how about another piece of pie, and maybe scoop a little whipped cream on it? That's one day the Cowboys didn't turn into a pumpkin.
