Sports: Rangers run second to Pokes

The Texas Rangers, it turns out, were not as dead as they appeared a few days ago.
After day after day of losing, they somehow picked themselves up, dusted themselves off and got back into the race for the division title.
But this time of year, there’s a race where they’ll always come in second. That’s in the hearts of sports fans, where the Dallas Cowboys reign supreme.
Looking at last season’s numbers, the team with the stars on their hats were the most popular NFL teams in 15 states, ranging from Idaho to Connecticut. The Thanksgiving Day match with the New York Giants was the most watched game of the 2022 regular season. Jerry Jones’s crew was involved with four of the top five game telecasts of the season.
Not bad for a team that has not occupied the throne room since 1996.
If the Pokes live up to the promise of the 40-0 opening day win over the Giants, viewership will be through the roof this year.
The Rangers were the talk of the town in June and July, when they were sitting on top of the AL West standings, but usually by this time of year, their fate is sealed and the buzz is about the beloved Cowboys.
If the recent Ranger resurgence is any indication, they may stay in the race to the end and compete with the Cowboys for the fans’ attention. But in raw numbers, it’ll be no contest.
In 2011, perhaps the greatest in Rangers’ history, they took the St. Louis Cards to seven games in the World Series before bowing out. That ultimate game was watched by 25.4 million fans. By comparison, last year’s divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and San Fransisco 49ers was watched by 45.65 million fans.
The numbers tell us what we already know, the Cowboys are more popular than the Rangers and the NFL is more popular than Major League Baseball.
But, maybe if the Rangers can stay in a tight race with the Astros and Mariners until their season ending series in Seattle, they’ll be more than an afterthought.
With 162 games on the schedule, regular season baseball has a more relaxed feel than the weekly football game. But for me, when we get closer to the playoffs and the team’s fate rides on every pitch, it’s a different game. Hopefully, when the Rangers play that final game on Oct. 1, they’ll still be alive in the race.
With the first pitch scheduled for 2:20 p.m. you can watch a couple of innings before the Cowboys kickoff at 3: 25.
