That time of year is here when March madness takes over the sports world.
Post season basketball tournaments seem to have an atmosphere all their own. You bring four or more teams to an arena, knowing they must win or go home and watch the frenzy reach a fever pitch.
We got a little dose of that last week, when the Class 2A boys regional came to Athens. The Friday night games were close enough to rev the crowds up and amp up the noise level in the building.
The Saturday attendance wasn’t quite as big, but the opponents, LaPoynor and Martins Mill have a long and fierce rivalry. Beginning the fourth quarter, LaPoynor had a one-point edge and the tension was high. When the Flyers caught fire to put the game away, the roar from the LaPoynor side was as loud as anything I’ve heard in a sports arena this season.
LaPoynor earned a trip to the State Tournament in San Antonio. That tournament has a different feel. You have fans, many from small towns rattling around in a 64,000-seat capacity arena. Whichever team adjusts best to the surroundings often determines the winner.
For some schools, playing on the big stage is a once-in-a-blue moon happening and the kids can get a bit overwhelmed. LaPoynor is in a different class of shools who’ve made many appearances to the big dance. This makes 11 for the Flyers.
Their opponent at 10 a.m., Friday, is the Flatonia Bulldogs. They come in with a 34-4 record. They finished 34-5 last year, losing the Milano in the third playoff round.
When it comes to tournament action, no one around these parts has seen more than the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cards. They head to the regionals in Tyler this week. That one should be a lot of fun, with the fans crowding into cozy Wagstaff Gym, which seats about 2,500. I remember broadcasting a thrilling high school playoff game there in the 80s.
When I arrived with my radio equipment Floyd Wagstaff himself showed me to where my phone line was connected. The Hall-of-Fame coach retired as TJC Athletic Director not long after that.
It’ll be interesting to see who takes the Region 14 tournament and the automatic bid to the national tournament. Blinn comes in as the top seed, TVCC second. That was decided by a flip of a coin after the Lady Bucs and Lady Cards went 15-1 in conference, splitting the two games between them.
There’s plenty of hoops madness to go around and I haven’t even mentioned the NCAAs. You might go to a game and soak up a little first hand.
