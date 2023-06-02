Sports: A 60s kid recalls summers with Sandy and Dizzy

I grew up watching baseball in the 60s, a classic era that featured many of the greats at the top of their games.
During the decade two great pitchers, whose careers were cut short, were in the spotlight. One was Dizzy Dean, the Hall of Fame, St Louis Cardinal who was the broadcaster on the CBS Game of the Week. Dean, was a great story teller, with an interesting command of the English language, players slud into base and a runner named Cooper became Cupper when pronounced by the Arkansas native.
Dizzy Dean posted a record of 150-83 in his career, with his greatest success from 1932-1937 with the Cardinals. He didn’t mind telling folks at the time how great he was. He would brag about how he would mow down the opposition then back it up once he took the mound.
In 1934, Dean went 30-7, the last time a pitcher won that many games until Denny McClain in 1968. No one has done it since. The Cards were the champs in 1934, and Dean was the toast of baseball.
Dean’s effectiveness was destroyed by a line drive in the 1937 All-Star Game that slammed into his big toe. Dean tried to pitch too soon after the injury and ruined his golden arm.
Fortunately, long after his retirement, Dean entertained kids like me with his baseball broadcasts on CBS. You could keep Joe Garagiola and the NBC game. I wanted to watch Dizzy.
Rather than leave things alone, CBS bought the New York Yankees in 1964, just in time to preside over the demise of the Bronx Bomber’s most successful era. The next season we only got to see the Yankees on Saturdays, a real disappointment to a National League fan like myself.
At the same time, Dean was dominating in the broadcast booth, another pitcher was dominating on the field, a lefty named Sandy Koufax. Koufax was the antithesis of the loud and proud Dean. He would quietly take the mound and throw heat mixed with a vicious curve. Once he mastered his control, the Dodgers star became the most dominant pitcher in the game.
I hated the Dodgers but I couldn’t hate Sandy. He was just too good. His career record was 165-87, but his playing days were cut short, like Dean’s. In Koufax’s case, it was arthritis and constant pain in his pitching arm that brought his playing days to a halt.
In April, 1966, his doctor told him to retire. He did, but not until he posted a 27-9 record that year and struck out more than 300 batters.
The reason folks lime me, who remember Koufax, in his prime proclaim him as the greatest pitcher in our lifetimes cite these numbers from his final five seasons. His average record was 20-8, with 279 strike outs in just 262 innings. Among his wins were four no-hitters, one of which was a perfect game.
Despite shortened careers, Sandy and Diz are on display in the Baseball Hall-of-Fame, as a testament to two careers that burned brightly for a relatively short time, but left an unforgettable mark on the game.
