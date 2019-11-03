What is right for our land of which we do stand?
Not much heard about this anymore in demand.
GOD hears us talking to HIM about the lost and
saved in the land.
HE arose from the grave by no mistake.
Oh my soul suffers poverty of a hunger like others
for souls to be saved not from an optional craves
or one that misbehaves.
Rather, JESUS CHRIST was sent to die
and to rise from the grave.
Why do we question
is there any thing good in that one, to be saved?
That is not what we do; for with discretion
In consolation we pray and love that one
Because isn’t that what GOD did for us?
We share the love of CHRIST in our lives
For others misleading and living in strife to
Come out from amongst those things that stifle life.
What has rendered us helpless and seemingly hopeless?
It is not our job and never can be to judge another.
But, we do keep our eyes open to deceptions
on every level.
You see our house has a balance our spiritual
and physical.
