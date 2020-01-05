“God's purpose was that now, through the church, the different varieties of the wisdom of God should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms,”
Ephesians 3:10
I love Linkin Park. “Somewhere I Belong" is one of their songs released on March 17, 2003 as the first single from their second studio album Meteora (2003) and is the album's third track. It entered the top ten on the majority of the charts on which it appeared in.
I like this song because not only did it represent a more optimistic slant to their music, but because it simply rocks.
The chorus declares “I’m Just stuck, hollow and alone And the fault is my own, I want to heal, I want to feel Like I'm close to something real I want to find something I've wanted all along Somewhere I belong.”
This Sunday is Epiphany, the word Epiphany comes to us from the Greco-Roman context. Originally, the word functioned as a designation for the public appearance (or the epiphaneia) of state officials in provinces.
The literal meaning is to manifest, show forth, or clarify. Epiphany clarifies for us who we follow, and were we belong. Christians follow Christ, if He’s anything, he’s not lacking in resources!
Worship of who He is, what he did, prayer, Communion, Baptisim , the Bible, godly love for one another, marriage, etc. These are just some of the ways we access Christ. In the Christian life, even lacking one of these can be vital missing pieces to knowing the Will of God.
We can be saved, we can even claim to know Christ, but am I being the best follower of Jesus I can be if I don’t worship? Read His Word, etc?
In other words, would I belong? The Bible is clear that God loves all people, but belonging to a community of faith means we have to start were the people are. With all respect to Linkin Park, we DON'T find ourselves when following Jesus, Christ finds us: “This saying is reliable and deserves full acceptance: "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners"—and I’m the biggest sinner of all. But this is why I was shown mercy, so that Christ Jesus could show his endless patience towards me.”- 1 Timothy 1:15-16. Who is Paul talking about that showed patience to Him? Jesus for sure, but also very likely Peter and James, whom he was persecuting (see Acts 9:1-2). Christians sing the song that Linkin Park does all the time. Where do Christians belong? Not alone: ““Don’t stop meeting together with other believers, which some people have gotten into the habit of doing. Instead, encourage each other, especially as you see the day drawing near.”- Hebrews 10:25
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
