“Jesus of Nazareth: how God anointed him with the Holy Ghost, and with power, who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed by the devil, for God was with him.”
The Acts 10:38
Gloria Lee Sickal was born in 1942 in Michigan, a daughter of pastor Lee Sickal and Dorothy Sickal. She spent most of her childhood and high school career in the Battle Creek area of Michigan, working a brief time for the Kellogg Company. When Sickal graduated from high school, she attended Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. There, she triple majored in English, French, and Sociology. Upon her graduation, she took a job at Alexandria Monroe High School as a French teacher, it was there she met Bill Gaither, who was teaching English at the time. She married Gaither in 1962, and they began writing songs recreationally. By the end of the 1960s, Gloria, Bill, and his brother Danny Gaither were touring steadily, as the Bill Gaither Trio. They wrote a variety of songs, nothing seemed to carry the impact as "Something about the name." More than a song, it’s a witness "Kings and kingdoms will all pass away, but there is something about that name." Jesus is the name above em all ladies and gentlemen. It is verses like these in which the older I get, I am like Phillip who when the Ethiopian Eunuch asked for understanding, scripture says “Then Philip began with that very passage (the Eunuch asked about) of Scripture and told him the good news about Jesus.”- Acts 8:35. What’s the good news about Jesus? He makes dead things come alive! He makes ‘something from nothing’ as the beautiful film “I Can Only Imagine” characterized redemption. He “heals all oppressed by the devil”, the Greek word for oppressed means to exploit! To be taken advantage of! It’s the same word James uses in 2:6 to characterize sinners who ‘dishonor’ the poor. In a word, there is something about the name of Jesus, because the name doesn’t force us to say the same. A student asked me last week: “what makes being a Methodist so special?” While I told him God honors all denominations that are faithful to His Son and His Word: I said the beauty of Methodism is our doctrine of sanctifying (growing) grace. Because of His grace, I am holy, I don’t get holy to get his grace (see 1 Peter 2:9). That’s the challenge this week: don’t lower Christ’s holiness folks. He paid too high a price on the cross not to take holiness seriously. There is still something about the name after all, isn’t there?
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.