When I can’t think of anything
I can put everything
that weighs me down
in a song. I just sing.
You see:
JESUS CHRIST is EVERYTHING.
Just like a boxer in a ring,
That is their thing,
but all I want to do for HIM is just sing.
I don’t want to sing to make myself a name
I want to touch someone’s heart
To identify with their pain.
You see now my parents
chose my name.
I don’t paint, write or sing
for my own fame.
because GOD gave us each one a name
and HE loves us all without shame.
Thank YOU LORD
for GLORY to GOD
IN JESUS CHRIST NAME.
