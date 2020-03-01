Sheila Malcom.jpg

When I can’t think of anything

I can put everything

that weighs me down

in a song. I just sing.

You see:

JESUS CHRIST is EVERYTHING.

Just like a boxer in a ring,

That is their thing,

but all I want to do for HIM is just sing.

I don’t want to sing to make myself a name

I want to touch someone’s heart

To identify with their pain.

You see now my parents

chose my name.

I don’t paint, write or sing

for my own fame.

because GOD gave us each one a name

and HE loves us all without shame.

Thank YOU LORD

for GLORY to GOD

IN JESUS CHRIST NAME.

