Here lately, we have heard all about the hurricane in California. We have heard about all of the destruction and chaos of a storm this big. The television stations were all a buzz about it. Every channel was carrying the news. They were telling all the people that they needed to evacuate all these towns or go to a safer place. Because, when this storm hit, there was going to be mass destruction and death.
People began making preparations as to where they would go, and what they should do. Even though some didn’t want to go, they knew if they stayed it would be really bad. Then some decided to ride it out and they stated that they had seen other stuff before, and they were willing to take a chance. Some think about how hard they have worked for all that they have, so they are going to stay. Because of TV, radio and the computers, everyone knew this storm was on the way.
Now I bet by now, that you have probably figured out where I am going with this. People are so focused on the things of this world, that they are not seeing the real storm that is brewing underneath. Proverbs 1: 28 “Then they will call to me but I will not answer; they will look for me but will not find me” I am using this storm as a symbol to let you know that the bible, like radar, has been telling us for a long time now that the Lord is coming back. Just like the people in the path of this storm, we have been warned many, many times. Some will claim they didn’t know, some will try to ride it out to the end thinking that they will be able to overcome it. Some will not want to part with their possessions. So they will board themselves up and try to weather it out.
Some will heed the warning, and prepare themselves. The time has come when the storm, is just over the horizon. All of the warning bells have now been sounded off. Just like what happened there, people find all kinds of reasons not to act on the warnings telling them that danger was near. Luke 17: 27 “Then the flood came and destroyed them all”
We will have no excuses on that day. Time is of an essence. We don’t, and won’t, have time to linger. Some will completely ignore these last warnings and think to themselves, that this can’t happen to me but it can and it will. Mark 13: 23 “So be on your guard; I have told you everything ahead of time”
The storm is brewing. Are you ready? Please come and visit our country church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.