By Guy Chapman
The New Review
My first month at the Athens Daily Review has been an interesting one since coming on as an editor.
On the personal side, I gained my childhood home, and lost a very old dog. I became the editors for Athens’ and Corsicana’s newspapers.
On the professional side, I’ve been getting used to a new office and staff, navigating deadlines, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the office being located at the Prairieville address. It was a good reception, and unexpectedly surprising how many people knew my grandfather, and by proxy my dad. I definitely know I’m hope when I hear “You’re Jimmy’s boy, aren’t you?”
All things considered, I’m getting acclimated to the new role. I’ve worked newspapers for a few years now, but I’m getting more used to the Athens and Henderson County area. It’s new, but it’s also exciting and pleasantly inviting.
Expect to see me more around the community as the weeks pass. I want to make sure I’m best representing the needs and interests of the greater Athens area, so I’ll be out and about introducing myself to the various groups that make up the greater community. I want to make sure I gather the stories people want to hear, and if readers have a story to share, you are always welcome to email editor@athensreview.com to share announcements, press releases, family and life updates, photos, etc.
I remain as committed as ever to my initial claim that I want to ensure this is a locally driven paper. Local content, local updates, and local voice. I’m already working with staff to bring back more classic features longtime readers have enjoyed based on a combination of customer feedback and my own research on what the Review provided over the years. I’m telling your story. I want to do this properly.
So thank you, Review readers, for the warm welcome. The genuinely friendly reception for both my new professional role, and the touching connections to my personal life have been seen and appreciated (especially with Sophie’s passing last week). The community has made it enjoyable to fit in here, so I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in the days to come.
