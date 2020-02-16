pexels-photo-267559.jpeg

After my Mother died, had to realize

that I did not know from there

what life would look like.

Coming within a family

of three sets of twins,

though we made our own way

but only through our LORD

to personally say.

To know and experience

the joy of my SAVIOR

the love, the joy, the peace, to savor.

Oh my GOD do I favor YOU like

I ought too?

I pray LORD if I don’t,

help me to include YOU

in all I do and especially say.

Thank YOU FATHER

for I choose your way,

each second, each moment,

each hour, of every day.

This LORD do I pray.

