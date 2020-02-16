After my Mother died, had to realize
that I did not know from there
what life would look like.
Coming within a family
of three sets of twins,
though we made our own way
but only through our LORD
to personally say.
To know and experience
the joy of my SAVIOR
the love, the joy, the peace, to savor.
Oh my GOD do I favor YOU like
I ought too?
I pray LORD if I don’t,
help me to include YOU
in all I do and especially say.
Thank YOU FATHER
for I choose your way,
each second, each moment,
each hour, of every day.
This LORD do I pray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.