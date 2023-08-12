By Pastor Susie Barton
Numbers 5: 5: The LORD said to Moses, 6: “Say to the Israelites when a man or woman wrongs another in any way and so is unfaithful to the LORD, that person is guilty 7: and must confess the sin he has committed. He must make full restitution for his wrong”. Restitution means the act of restoring something that has been taken away or lost. The act of making good or rendering an equivalent for injury or loss. Return to or recover of a former position or condition.
We can compensate to the best of our abilities with money or things when we have wronged someone, but we cannot restore the life that has been harmed or renew that which has been broken without any trace of it ever having been. In today’s world we would take some sort of X-rays to reveal that which was damaged or broken. If we could x-ray our hearts, we would probably see a lot of injuries that never healed, and losses that could never be renewed. But through the Lord, restitution will be made to cover the costs and to make things good again.
No man can do that with money. Even though we might attempt to make things right, it remains solely in his hands from that point on. The hurt will still be there, but he will bring comfort to the soul and forgiveness in the heart. He made restitution for us that day upon the cross. He paid a high price for our sins, even though it was no fault of his own. The only difference was that it was not an accident, but planned out by God himself. We may not always understand all of the whys and how comes of life. We just need to remember that his ways will ultimately make things right. 1 Peter 5 10:
And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. 11: To him be the power forever and ever. Amen.
