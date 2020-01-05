LORD we need your help in every way
to bring us from chaos to a better day.
As we seek YOU FATHER day in and day out,
let us refrain from any winds of doubt.
May we all be carried on
YOUR SHOULDERS
As we grow to be bolder.
LORD, when we are young
and as we grow older.
HELP we pray JESUS;
that we remain constant
and in the midst, renewed
As we look in the mirror:
YOUR TRUTH
and refuse to allow
THE WORD OF GOD
to be misconstrued.
We are so very thankful, for allowing us to live
through history pages
our honored KING OF ALL AGES,
Yet, we know we could never have come this far,
if it weren’t for YOU JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD.
