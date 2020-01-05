pexels-photo-1536379.jpeg

LORD we need your help in every way

to bring us from chaos to a better day.

As we seek YOU FATHER day in and day out,

let us refrain from any winds of doubt.

May we all be carried on

YOUR SHOULDERS

As we grow to be bolder.

LORD, when we are young

and as we grow older.

HELP we pray JESUS;

that we remain constant

and in the midst, renewed

As we look in the mirror:

YOUR TRUTH

and refuse to allow

THE WORD OF GOD

to be misconstrued.

We are so very thankful, for allowing us to live

through history pages

our honored KING OF ALL AGES,

Yet, we know we could never have come this far,

if  it weren’t for YOU JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD.

Tags

Recommended for you