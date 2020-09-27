9-26-20 HCPAC copy.jpg

How did we become such a show off

with our prestigious pomp and pop off?

Imagine if we would not blow in and out

as if we were rolling in a coffee shop.

Remember by Whom we were molded?

Have we become so spoiled and just plain rotten,

to have forgotten who shaped us

or have we refrained from mentioning

God who strikes our attention?

All are equally important in God’s eyes

it does not matter if we wait on tables

or fly in the skies but we must keep in mind

Who reigns on high.

