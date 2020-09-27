How did we become such a show off
with our prestigious pomp and pop off?
Imagine if we would not blow in and out
as if we were rolling in a coffee shop.
Remember by Whom we were molded?
Have we become so spoiled and just plain rotten,
to have forgotten who shaped us
or have we refrained from mentioning
God who strikes our attention?
All are equally important in God’s eyes
it does not matter if we wait on tables
or fly in the skies but we must keep in mind
Who reigns on high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.