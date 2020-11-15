I woke up and something, rather someone,
was on my mind this morning.
Asking myself this question:
Will the Holy Ghost teach us all things?
Well, been listening to too many folks
my phone would not go Ding!
Oh well! “That is not the most important thing, if
My phone would or would not ding,” I said, to myself.
As emotions swell and teary eyes failed
In my heart, I began to wail.
Relationships in this life may pale
In a distance as we set, sail
To move, forward as
life, love, and joy must prevail.
Yet, we cannot neglect the task
GOD, THROUGH JESUS CHRIST AND THE HOLY GHOST
SALVATION’S hope unmasked.
