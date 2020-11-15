carnival-venice-eyes-mask-53207.jpeg

I woke up and something, rather someone, 

was on my mind this morning.

Asking myself this question: 

Will the Holy Ghost teach us all things?

Well, been listening to too many folks

my phone would not go Ding!

Oh well! “That is not the most important thing, if

My phone would or would not ding,” I said, to myself.

As emotions swell and teary eyes failed

In my heart, I began to wail.

Relationships in this life may pale 

In a distance as we set, sail

To move, forward as

life, love, and joy must prevail.

Yet, we cannot neglect the task 

GOD, THROUGH JESUS CHRIST AND THE HOLY GHOST 

SALVATION’S hope unmasked.

