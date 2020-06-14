One of the stories that I always love to refer to is the story behind Matt Redman’s song “The heart of worship.” He and his worship team felt like worship was something his congregation was coming to consume from God, not express towards him. So one day they shut down worship for weeks, no music or anything! When they came back, Redman revealed his song and boy did it strike a chord. “When the music fades all is stripped away And I simply come Longing just to bring Something that's of worth, that will bless Your heart I'll bring You more than a song, for a song in itself Is not what You have required
You search much deeper within through the way things appear You're looking into my heart
I'm coming back to the heart of worship
And it's all about You, all about You, Jesus
I'm sorry, Lord, for the thing I've made it
When it's all about You, all about You, Jesus.”
A song is NOT what God has required?! What does he require then? What is the heart of worship for the Christian? Scripture makes it clear: the heart of worship is justification by Jesus alone! It means we are cleared based on His record! Not by what we bring to the table, or what we are comfortable with. I have had to ask several times if my frustration this semester has been with the support of Jesus or if He didn’t like it. Almost every time, Redman’s line has been mine: “I’m sorry Lord for the thing I’ve made it.”
What have you made of worship? What have you made of Gods blessings in your life? Do you consume worship? Do you wake every day needing blessing like a drug? Or do you take worship and blessing and give thanks to God for it? Christians like to play mental gymnastics when asked why they are a Christian. Whatever it is that brings you to faith, if it’s not in Jesus the “thing” only brings despair! The 1300 year old hymn “Be Thou my Vision” has been my hearts cry as long as I can remember. “Thou my best thought by day or by night! Waking or sleeping my presence my light.” This week, embrace Jesus. Repent for what you have made it. You will find he is always merciful!
