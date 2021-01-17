Eyes weary soul tired we just
felt like quitting like a blown out tire.
Oh wait y'all we're not fired!
Restore our mind clean up our soul
for Jesus Christ is the only one who will keep our Soul.
God gave us another year.
Without being beaten out we picked ourselves off the ground by God’s wonderful grace.
The Lord will surely steer us and eventually make ever so clear and put everything in place.
Frown, sorrow, and bent knees now we don't ask why anymore.
For most of us have been apart whether
in mind or body torn apart from our precious loved ones who are dear to our heart.
Lord what do you please now we're asking humbly from our broken hearts, souls still mending like a torn up quilt.
We have been sifted still and bent knees remain at your will.
