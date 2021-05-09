Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.