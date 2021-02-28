pexels-photo-725255.jpeg

We must all come to a decision

in trusting Christ in our lives

as King Savior and Lord.

Sometimes people may reject us

by unkind words or shut the door.

We must press on as many before.

God will let them have their derision.

When we have been bruised and battered

Because their unwillingness to serve our Savior.

God sees their behavior and their decision.

There is no need to be confused or disillusioned.

By the lie of the devil’s proclamations

We choose as Christians in our

walk, talk, breath and joy

to remain in God’s favor without confusion.

Let us all remember Jesus Christ

For God in His name is and always will be

forever our friend so encourage others instead

Of discourage for in Christ there is our courage.

