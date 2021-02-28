We must all come to a decision
in trusting Christ in our lives
as King Savior and Lord.
Sometimes people may reject us
by unkind words or shut the door.
We must press on as many before.
God will let them have their derision.
When we have been bruised and battered
Because their unwillingness to serve our Savior.
God sees their behavior and their decision.
There is no need to be confused or disillusioned.
By the lie of the devil’s proclamations
We choose as Christians in our
walk, talk, breath and joy
to remain in God’s favor without confusion.
Let us all remember Jesus Christ
For God in His name is and always will be
forever our friend so encourage others instead
Of discourage for in Christ there is our courage.
