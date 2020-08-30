Nestled among the waterfall, rocks and trees
Feeling that brisk clear breeze
I spotted some just plain grass, some fertile and green
other white, but still full of life.
Both stood out equally.
Are we not blessed? Yes! Indeed, we can say.
We have not had to make bricks from straw just yet.
May we choose to nestle within God’s rest?
In Him is life, of whom we now possess.
For it is only because Yeshua Jesus Christ covered us eternally;
He alone, His righteousness.
There is no need to ask again
For we are undeniably blessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.