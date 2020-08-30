pexels-photo-4147986.jpeg

Nestled among the waterfall, rocks and trees

Feeling that brisk clear breeze

I spotted some just plain grass, some fertile and green

other white, but still full of life.

Both stood out equally.

Are we not blessed? Yes! Indeed, we can say.

We have not had to make bricks from straw just yet.

May we choose to nestle within God’s rest?

In Him is life, of whom we now possess.

For it is only because Yeshua Jesus Christ covered us eternally;

He alone, His righteousness.

There is no need to ask again

For we are undeniably blessed.

