We went on a trip just the other day:
visited a few of our loved ones,
we wanted to stay, just for one more day.
As we started to laugh, like children again
I saw in each of us a fighting to win.
We laughed, we cried as our thoughts did collide
long ago tunes against the dark sky.
We were all family and grateful to be alive,
We were so happy just to hug once again,
It was in each other we have the best of friends.
We remember Jesus in our hearing
About friends, with an eagerness
to glimpse the Bible pages so endearing
look and remember our friend again.
Even though we love and miss our kin
For in Heaven we will see
our loved ones that left, again.
Thank You God for in my heart You Father
Spark in me, a fountain that flows even when it is dark
too dark to see.
Truly, You never left I see once and again
God Himself comforted me.
