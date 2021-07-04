Q: As we watch our government sign into law things that God calls sin and defiance against His Word, doesn't this confirm that America is no longer a nation under God? - J.F.
A: A young America grew and prospered within the framework of its Constitution because the early settlers lived by the laws set forth in the Bible, which is the constitution of Christianity. Just as the United States Constitution is not of any private interpretation, neither is the Bible of any private interpretation, for God reveals Himself clearly to those who seek Him.
God honored and blessed America as few nations in history. There is no doubt that in recent years the nation has wandered away from its rich, God-fearing heritage. We have forgotten that the secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts and homes of the citizens. We have been distracted by personal success and leisure, relegating the Bible to the background.
America is on a slippery slope and its citizens should take heed that nations rise, they flourish for a time, and then decline. History proves that when nations cease to fulfill the function that God meant for them, even the greatest earthly power will not last forever. Our nation grew strong in an era when moral standards were emphasized, and it will grow weaker as we condone that which we once condemned. Our government is certainly going to fall like a rope of sand if unsupported by the moral fabric of God's Word.
Not only America, but all countries, should take seriously what the Bible says: "Come here and listen, O nations of the earth. Let the world and everything in it hear my words" (Isaiah 34:1, NLT).
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
(C)2021 Billy Graham Literary Trust. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
