We always call on JESUS NAME even if we do not think we need a thing.
GOD’S ease finally came never will we be the same.
Wanting that year 2020 to stop felt as if our heart would stop
Walking up those mountains of pain and anguish
losing our precious loved ones in an insurmountable loss.
The pandemic caught us off guard but GOD had
already counted us all before we ever knew or felt the loss or the closed door.
We just stand guard fueled with the WORD
not fooled by the word of the world
Through the winds that blew our sails, we began to wail
Our souls upward, feet forward and refused to scatter like squirrels to let the enemy prevail.
Oh, praise THE LORD for HIS mercy love and grace
HE gave us another year we live love and bow our knees to pray
Get things right as we sit tight as we help with holding the line
for all who fight for what is right.
The LORD is truly bright amidst the darkness, in the shadows lurking out at night
We must not stress or guess or give GOD less if need be confess
Do we dare think this was a test nothing more or less
Do we lie down and rest up
for GOD knows when best with HIM to sup.
