Nearing the end of 2020

An old painting gone,

An old painting gone

Thrown in the trash it did not belong.

The year 2020 devil of this world cannot have it back

Many of our loved ones were under attack.

The enemy would like to deceive us and whisper

God don’t want us back but that is not true. We must all remain on track.

Like a train going forward and not one inch moving back. 

Many loved ones gone for now

but we of faith will be with them again somehow.

I do not want to be like a cobblestone shattered

As if, this year did not matter. For there are those

That did scatter thinking they really did not matter 

However, GOD does not chatter. 

HIS WORD is not misconstrued rather true.

Dare we think we are above HIS commands?

Moreover, just do what we want to do.

Please think again:

ALLOW CHRIST TO COME IN AND BE OUR FRIEND.

HE may hedge us in, sometimes for our protection.

We must consider detection of this world’s inspection.

