Nearing the end of 2020
An old painting gone,
An old painting gone
Thrown in the trash it did not belong.
The year 2020 devil of this world cannot have it back
Many of our loved ones were under attack.
The enemy would like to deceive us and whisper
God don’t want us back but that is not true. We must all remain on track.
Like a train going forward and not one inch moving back.
Many loved ones gone for now
but we of faith will be with them again somehow.
I do not want to be like a cobblestone shattered
As if, this year did not matter. For there are those
That did scatter thinking they really did not matter
However, GOD does not chatter.
HIS WORD is not misconstrued rather true.
Dare we think we are above HIS commands?
Moreover, just do what we want to do.
Please think again:
ALLOW CHRIST TO COME IN AND BE OUR FRIEND.
HE may hedge us in, sometimes for our protection.
We must consider detection of this world’s inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.