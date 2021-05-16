Q: I have to write a paper on an historical event that affected the whole world that brought about social reform. Most classmates are writing about COVID-19. There must be an event that is happier than that. - H.E.
A: The first coming of Jesus Christ is the greatest event in world history and will climax with His second coming. This is the centerpiece of God fulfilling His promises - the pivot around which revolves all the purposes of God.
Jesus came the first time in a humble way - as a baby cradled in a manger in Bethlehem. But the next most important event will be the second coming of Jesus as King of kings, when He will set His feet on the Mount of Olives overlooking His beloved city of Jerusalem.
This event will be so revolutionary that it will change every aspect of life on this planet. When Jesus conquers at Armageddon, He will usher in life as it was originally intended. Righteousness will reign. Disease will be arrested. Death will be modified. War will be abolished. Nature will be changed. This is not fanciful imagination but the clear and repeated testimony of the Bible.
What a time to take the world headlines in one hand and God's headlines found in His Word and watch the unfolding of the great drama of the ages. History is going somewhere. God, who does all things well, will bring beauty from the ashes of world chaos. A new social order will emerge when Christ comes back. A fabulous future is on the way.
The paradise that man lost will be regained. Reading the last page of the Bible is thrilling for those who know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. For those who have not yet accepted His gift of grace - eternal salvation - today is the time to make Jesus the center of life.
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
(C)2021 Billy Graham Literary Trust. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
