Thinking about an analogy like this one.
A price tag ripped off from
the most important loved one’s gift,
that one could possibly dare to imagine.
Without a thought for their feelings of their broken heart.
The precious gift cost them everything.
The gift was a beautiful bouquet of beautiful diverse
flowers, planted and nestled in a clay pot.
Remembering that GOD is perfect at making pottery as HE is in all things.
The pottery represented speaks of HIM and HIS workmanship.
Fully planted in GOD remembering we are collectively here planted
In this place to depend on GOD for our very existence.
Flowered nourishment from GOD’S sources.
THE HOLY BIBLE
Praise
Thanksgiving
Prayer
Communication
Relationship
Faith and above all
Salvation
Are we ripping off the tag?
