Thinking about an analogy like this one.

A price tag ripped off from

the most important loved one’s gift,

 that one could possibly dare to  imagine.

Without a thought for their feelings of  their broken heart.

 The precious gift cost them everything.

The gift was a beautiful bouquet of beautiful diverse

flowers, planted and nestled in a clay pot.  

Remembering that GOD is perfect at making pottery as HE is in all things.

The pottery represented speaks of HIM and HIS workmanship.

Fully planted in GOD remembering we are collectively here planted

In this place to depend on GOD for our very existence.

Flowered nourishment from GOD’S sources.

THE HOLY BIBLE

Praise

Thanksgiving

Prayer

Communication

Relationship

Faith and above all

Salvation

Are we ripping off the tag?

