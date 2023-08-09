By Lydia Holley
Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host Master Beekeeper Beth Derr 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at The Library at Cedar Creek, 410 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points. This presentation is free and open to the public.
You might spread honey on a biscuit without thinking about the process it took to make the sweet concoction. According to NASA, honey consumption in the US averages around 1.3 pounds per person, and each forager bee makes only 1/12th of a teaspoon over their lifetime. There is strength in numbers, though. Since hives average 50,000 bees, each hive can produce a little over five gallons of honey.
Of course, honey is not the only benefit man receives from bees. Bees pollinate approximately 130 agricultural crops in the US. This includes fruit, nut, vegetable, and fiber crops. Ornamental plants also need to be pollinated for continued blooms and/or seed.
So, you can see that bees are quite important to every person, whether or not they like honey. During Derr’s fun and informative presentation, you will learn just how important both bees and honey are to your existence and your health. Honey is an amazing food since it never goes bad. Still-edible honey has even been found in a 3,000 year old pyramid.
Smithsonian Magazine says the reason honey can survive all those years and still be edible is because honey does not have the moisture necessary for bacteria or microorganisms to survive. Additionally, honey has a very low pH. But the true magic comes from the enzymes in the bees themselves, which forms hydrogen peroxide. That is one reason why honey has healing properties. When put on a wound, the honey will draw out moisture while administering a small amount of hydrogen peroxide.
Come learn more about these fascinating insects and the honey they produce at Derr’s presentation.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
