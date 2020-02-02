“For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.”
1 Corinthians 1:18
Nostalgia sells in our culture these days. The definition, “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with happy personal associations” is embodied in various elements of our culture right now. Star Trek ‘Picard’ definitely fits the ‘longing for the past” in our house! As of this writing, the Star Trek: The Next Generation Legend returns in two days! Saved By the Bell is making a comeback, in which the character Zack Morris, wait for it, returns as the Governor of California! Satellite radio has a Y2Kountry station that plays country music from 2000-2015, in which I stopped on a dime when I heard Keith Urban’s “Someone Like You” blast on my radio. Such memory throwbacks may seem weird to some. Yet it hit me: not only is nostalgia selling because it makes money, It’s also because we act differently when we remember the moments that gave us power, hope, love, etc.
In our text, Paul invokes nostalgia and states why he’s writing: not to long for a moment, but a person. “The Cross is foolishness to those who are perishing” Paul writes, “but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” Paul is writing strong language to help the Corinthian Christians remember where their power comes from. They were getting distracted by the instrument God was using. Should they follow Paul? Barnabas? They weren’t focusing on the Christ who saved all of them in the first place. This Sunday at Carroll Springs UMC, we will look at the kinds of people the power of God was changing. Even so, the challenge for Christians this week is this: remember where your power comes from. “I like the old wine best” John Wesley declared. Christian salvation and living comes from the winemaker who died, and is the way, truth, and the life. His name is Jesus.
And he does not share power. For all the power we need for salvation and living, is in His blood.
