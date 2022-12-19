Let’s face it, today’s national news headlines are filled with disease, murder, political infighting and social injustice. While we can’t ignore those issues, especially the ones that hit close to home, we can seek to uplift and inspire each other on a local level.
We are asking you, our readers, to help us share your good news this holiday season by telling us your stories. Report acts of kindness, no matter how small. Did someone ahead of you in a drive through pay for your meal? We want to know about it.
Do you have a success story to share? Send us inspiring story ideas and pictures of people enjoying life, working on goals and achieving victories.
These days, most people post personal milestones such as births, weddings graduations, academic and military accomplishments to their own social media and forgo sending to the good old-fashioned newspaper. As the community newspaper, we want to document the lives of our residents in the annuals of history for future generations, long after social media fads and companies come and go.
Our area is home to many amazing people and charitable organizations. Together, our community overcomes hardships and continues to move toward a brighter future.
Share your stories with us in recognition of our community’s outstanding volunteers, Good Samaritans, friends and neighbors. Tell us about your favorite events, activities, and services; share your success stories and good news and let’s highlight what makes our city a great place to live and work.
Email news@athensreview.com to share your good news.
