In an October 2019 column, I wrote about the future of both major political parties and considered who would be most likely to run for President in 2020. In the piece, I focused on the Democrats because I believed President Donald Trump would win the Republican nomination and ultimately prevail in that year’s General Election contest against former Vice President Joe Biden.
From the beginning stages of the campaign Biden positioned himself as a stabilizing force for Democrats whose main focus was defeating Trump, not necessarily policy initiatives. After a rocky start in the primaries, the endorsement of South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn removed any doubt that Biden would be the eventual Democratic nominee.
Ultimately, the pandemic shifted the expectations and focus of the campaign. Biden won a close but decisive General Election victory that November.
According to a 2020 Morning Consult exit poll, voters were asked upon leaving polling locations why they voted for their choice. A majority of Biden voters surveyed said they voted against Trump, not for Biden.
However, in 2024, at over 80-years-old, a second term for Biden isn’t certain. Some within his own party are beginning to question whether the president is capable of repeating his previous success during a grueling, conventional campaign.
According to multiple reports, progressives are increasingly frustrated with the administration’s perceived lack of support for their agenda. There has been open speculation about the possibility of someone challenging the sitting President for the Democratic nomination in 2024. Others are floating names of potential replacements if Biden decides not to run again.
Some argue that large fields and primary challenges strengthen an eventual winner. I don’t subscribe to this theory.
I’ve not been impressed with President Biden’s performance since he took office in 2021, however, a primary challenge in 2023 could doom Democrats to a similar fate that befell them in 1968.
Sparked by the struggle for racial equality and the Vietnam War, a politically hobbled incumbent President Lyndon Johnson, announced in March that he would not seek his party’s nomination for a second term as President.
Johnson hoped his preemptive action would allow time for Democrats to find a standard-bearer to carry a message of unity. He didn’t succeed. The 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago is remembered for little more than chaos.
Following the death of R.F.K. and more losses in South East Asia, party unity was merely a pipe dream.
Intra-party squabbles normally stem from ideological differences or a perception of weakness. Several more examples of feuds within both camps have had similar outcomes; protracted primaries decrease the chances of an incumbent’s reelection.
President Biden is facing economic headwinds and foreign and domestic challenges affecting the morale and bottom line of millions of Americans. His opportunity to win reelection is narrowing by the day.
Biden must successfully stave off a challenge from the progressive wing within his own party if he has any hope of winning in 2024 or history will most certainly repeat itself.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year. Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
