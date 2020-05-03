sing.jpeg
courtesy photo

Birds are singing throughout the sky,

Yes, I'm feeling it in a lonesome sigh.

Trust me y'all that's no lie,
Much to my heart to to be surprised.
We all have feelings we can not deny,
during this time of quarantine we may sacrifice.
Some may not hear that bird's song,
maybe just getting by, alone or along
while the birds in the skies carry on.
Oh to ride a horse like Shalico, from long ago, to a quiet place, 
got a mind to go, to sing some of our songs of FAITH, 
as we all must take a break.
Please LORD allow us a song,    maybe two with our family and friends too.
HOLY SPIRIT we thank YOU
for helping us adjust,
to keep on singing while tightly clinging.
Hopefully, as the birds are willing
we just keep singing.

