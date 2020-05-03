Birds are singing throughout the sky,
Yes, I'm feeling it in a lonesome sigh.
Billy Voyles was born on May 31, 1943 in Henderson County to Truman and Velma Voyles. He passed away in Tyler on April 28, 2020. Mr. Voyles was laid to rest at Edom Cemetery. He loved his family dearly and was a loyal supporter of Brownsboro High School sports. He will be greatly missed by a…
Stella Farley 77, of Murchison passed away April 28, 2020. Visitation for Stella will be held Friday May 1, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Redland Cemetery in Idabel ,Oklahoma.
