Opinion: What's in a stadium's name

This season Athens High School has been observing the 100th anniversary of Bruce Field.
The crowd at the Homecoming game on Sept. 16 was reminded off why that patch of ground bears the name of educator Dr. William Bruce, who donated the property as a park, with the intention that it be the home of athletic competition.
In my travels broadcasting and writing about sports, I've worked in many stadiums named after Tigers, Bulldogs and Bears, but also in some that dedicated in honor of a local hero whose claim to fame may be forgotten by all but a few in the facility.
Bruce certainly looks different from the stadium I came to more than 40 years ago when I was broadcasting the Terrell Tigers. In those days the press box seemed to rock whenever there was a big cheer by the home crowd. On a cold, November night, you could here the wind whistling through the wooden structure.
Even though there were nicer places around, I always enjoyed working there. I could poke my head out of the window and watch the action when it neared either goal line. The music of the band and the shouts of the crowd came pouring in to my narrow radio booth making me feel a part of the Texas High School Football experience.
The Bruce Field complex is truly beautiful now and a place the Hornets can be proud of when they host their East Texas foes. I'm sure Dr. Bruce would be astonished to see what has become of his little patch of earth.
Speaking of stadiums, this week Brownsboro went to travel to Van to meet the Vandals in Mal Fowler Stadium. I never met Fowler face to face, but talked to him several times over the phone before broadcasting Van games.
The station where I was working picked up the Van playoff games in 1979 on their way to the state championship. They were a hard nosed team with Mal's son Todd a standout on the roster. Todd was a hard nosed runner, who played for the Dallas Cowboys for a while after graduation. I got to meet him after a Dallas win in the early 80s when he was one of the players brought out to talk to the press.
Todd also played a while for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL and was a workhorse, gaining over 1,000 yards.
Another football venue that bears an interesting name is Jim Swink Stadium, where the Hornets played a 45-42 thriller, won by the Eagles, on Sept. 9. I'd heard of Swink since I was a kid because his performance for the TCU Horn Frogs in leading his team to two Cotton Bowl games following the 55 and 56 seasons. The two-time All American was once runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
The 1957 Cotton Bowl is widely regarded as one of the best in the history of the classic, with TCU upsetting Syracuse 28-27.
Syracuse had a pretty good fullback by the name of Jim Brown, who ran for 132 yards in the game. TCU jumped ahead early and led 28-14 in the fourth before the Orangemen staged a fierce rally to draw within two points. In those days there was no opportunity for a two point conversion, so Brown, who also served as the Syracuse kicker could only draw his team within one.
Swink only rushed for 41 yards that day, but also caught passes for 60 more to lead Frog receivers.
Swink, who died in 2014, didn't only gain recognition for his football efforts. During the Vietnam war he worked in an evacuation hospital near Saigon. Swink was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for heroism. After the war, he became an orthopedic surgeon in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
